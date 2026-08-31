Josh Allen, New Era collaborate again on hats designed by children at Golisano Children's Hospital

New Era and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announced Monday they are renewing a collaboration that features baseball caps designed by children receiving care at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

Allen will wear the hats when he walks out of the tunnel at every Bills regular-season home game, and proceeds from purchases of the hats will benefit the Patricia Allen Fund — the hospital's fund named after the quarterback's late grandmother.

“I am incredibly proud of everything last season’s Billustration campaign with New Era achieved and I was eager to bring it back for the 2026 season in response to the demand from fans to get their hands on these special caps,” said Allen in the release.

The children who designed each cap are: Jack, Mason, Charlotte, Isaac, Avery, Amar'e, Killian, Caleb, Grace.

Each cap features Allen's hand-drawn attempt at the Bills logo on the front, with a variety of colors and other illustrations.