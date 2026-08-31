DHS announces new location for previously canceled career expo

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new location for a career expo previously canceled by the Buffalo Convention Center, the original host location.

"Don't miss the DHS Career Expo #tomorrow and Wednesday at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector, Eastern Great Lakes, 1 Fuhrmann Blvd, Buffalo, NY, 14203," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on X Monday morning.

The event will take place both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The expo is expected to recruit for positions across DHS, which includes immigration enforcement and law enforcement. In a written statement, Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of the Convention Center and Visit Buffalo Niagara, said concerns about protesters and counterprotesters were raised by building management. Kaler asked DHS to host the expo without ICE participation but ultimately canceled it.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also released a statement confirming that he urged the convention center to cancel the event for those same reasons.

The new location is the headquarters for the Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes, which was commissioned in 2005 following the merging of three separate Coast Guard commands.

According to DHS, EGL "protects vital economic and security interests of the eastern Great Lakes, including the safety and security of the maritime public, our natural and economic resources, the maritime transportation system, and the integrity of our maritime border."