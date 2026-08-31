Buffalo restaurant owner arrested on firearm, suspected cocaine distribution charges

The owner of a Buffalo restaurant was arrested on charges of weapons possession and allegedly using his restaurant to store and distribute large quantities of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced Monday.

Steven Butler, 42, is the owner and operator of Ike and BG's on Genesee St., which was the subject of an FBI and Buffalo Police Department search last week. During the search, police found suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and close to $200,000.

A subsequent search of Butler's residence on Old Post Road in Lancaster turned up another $100,000 and seven handguns. Butler, who was convicted of felony charges in 2004, 2008 and 2013, is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Butler's charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

