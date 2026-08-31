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Aquarium of Niagara welcomes rescued visually impaired seal

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT
Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara announced Monday the arrival of its newest rescued animal, a visually impaired seal named Papita.

The 3-year-old female harbor seal was discovered in 2023 by two residents of the Seldovia Village Tribe in Seldovia, Alaska, who alerted the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. Injuries to her eyes led to Papita being designated as non-releasable because she would not be able to survive in her natural environment, according to a press release.

“It's so important that rescued/non-releasable animals like Papita have a home where they can thrive with their unique needs, not in spite of them,” Aquarium of Niagara President and CEO Chad Fifer said in the release.

Papita can be seen alongside fellow harbor seals Stryker and Lumiere in the Aquarium's newly renovated outdoor seal habitat.
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