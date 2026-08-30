Marilla Town Supervisor dies in farming accident

The Town of Marilla is mourning the unexpected passing of its longtime town supervisor, Earl “Skip” Gingerich, Jr., following a freak farming accident Friday morning.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gingerich was accidentally struck in the head Friday morning by a gate that was pushed by a cow. He died hours later in Erie County Medical Center.

In a statement released Saturday, Deputy Town Supervisor Brian Nolan described Gingerich as a man who devoted his life to his family, his farm, and his community.

“His love for the Town of Marilla was evident in everything he did. That love guided him every single day and was at the heart of everything he did in public service,” Nolan stated.

“He cared deeply about its people, its families, its farms, and its future. As Supervisor, Skip worked tirelessly to protect life and property and to help ensure that Marilla remained a great place to live, work, raise a family, and call home.”

Daryl Nolan, chair of the Town of Elma Republican Party, called Gingerich an unwavering advocate for agriculture and hardworking farmers.

“With Skip, you always knew exactly where he stood,” said Nolan as part of a statement released Saturday. “He never wavered from his principles, never backed down from his convictions, and always put Marilla and America first. As Marilla’s beloved Town Supervisor, Skip fought like hell for taxpayers and approached every decision with one simple question: ‘Will this help the people I serve?’ That commitment and passion for public service defined him.”

Tributes were aplenty from elected officials throughout Erie County, from State Assemblyman Dave DiPietro to County Executive Mark Poloncarz to Congressman Nick Langworthy, just to name a few.

Gingerich’s was elected to his office in 2014. His current term was set to end on December 31. A memorial service was to be announced at a later date.

Gingerich was 65 years old.