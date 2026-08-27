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Ramps connecting I-90 and Kensington Expressway to close this weekend for overpass work

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
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One of Western New York's most-travelled highway exchanges will see closures for this upcoming weekend to help prevent future bridge strikes.

The work is a part of the $64 million pavement improvement and safety enhancement project for the Thruway. The closures will allow crews to increase the vertical clearance of the Kensington overpass.

The ramp from I-90 West to the Kensington Expressway (33) East and the ramp from the Kensington West to I-90 West will both be closed from Friday night at 6 p.m. through Monday morning at 6 a.m.
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