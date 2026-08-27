Breaking Bread initiative connects formerly incarcerated Western New Yorkers with reentry services

For people returning home from incarceration, finding housing, employment, legal help and other support can be difficult — even when those services already exist. State Sen. April Baskin says that disconnect is what her new Breaking Bread dinner series is trying to address. The four-dinner pilot brings formerly incarcerated Western New Yorkers together with local service providers at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The first of the four dinners was held Thursday evening.

“It's not about reinventing the wheel but bringing the people to the service providers over a beautiful meal and making sure that our community is connected to the resources that they need," Baskin said.

Peaceprints of Western New York is among the organizations participating. CEO Cindi McEachon says successful reentry also depends on relationships, support and a sense of belonging.

“By bringing people together in a welcoming space, these gatherings will create opportunities for connection, support, access to resources, and they can all make a difference in someone's journey," she said.

Walter Ball knows that journey firsthand. The founder of I Am Youth Organization was formerly incarcerated and has been home for about 18 months. He now mentors young people, using his own experiences to encourage them to make different choices.

“I believe what you do after the fact defines you, so this opportunity is giving people after the fact to redefine themselves, but also be motivated to get back to the community," he said.

Renay Lynch spent nearly 26 years in prison for a murder she didn't commit before being exonerated in 2024. She applauded Baskin for creating an initiative that addresses the hardships many people face when trying to find services following incarceration.

"It was definitely a struggle getting connected to those resources," Lynch said of her own experience. "Re-entering society, I found it very difficult and extremely a struggle."

In addition to the Breaking Bread dinner series, Ball says it's also on organizations to be visible and active in the communities they serve.

“These organizations, we are supposed to be boots on the ground. We are supposed to be in these communities," he said. "So absolutely, a big part of that is on us, these organizations."

The Breaking Bread dinners will continue monthly through November when Baskin says participants will also have an opportunity to weigh in on criminal justice and jail-reform policy ahead of the next legislative session in Albany.