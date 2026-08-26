Man accused of killing sister in North Buffalo enters mental disease or defect plea

The man accused of stabbing his sister to death in their North Buffalo home last May has entered a plea of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

In May 2025, 26-year-old Nicholas Allen was taken into custody after his 17-year-old sister was stabbed inside their Commonwealth Avenue home. She later died from her injuries at ECMC.

Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said his office agreed that the defendant met the legal basis for lack of criminal responsibility at the time of the offense.

Allen will be committed to the custody of the New York State Office of Mental Health for examination and further court proceedings to determine the appropriate level of confinement, supervision, and treatment.

