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New athletic field coming to Hilbert College

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
Hilbert College

A new, multi-purpose artificial turf field is coming to Hilbert College next fall, the school announced Tuesday.

The new venue — located on the Hamburg-based school's current practice field — will be designed to serve football, soccer, lacrosse, and other emerging programs.

"This is about more than athletics," Interim President Michael Cornell said in a statement. "A college campus should be the heartbeat of its community. When our students compete, perform, celebrate, and create memories, those moments should happen here, on our campus, surrounded by the people who believe in them. This field allows us to bring that experience home."

The college is also looking to partner with local organizations to use the field for other youth camps and recreational leagues.

Construction is expected to begin this fall with completion in the fall of 2027. TM Montante Development is designing and building the field.
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