Erie County gives $100,000 to Tonawanda veteran post for repairs

The Milton J. Brounshidle Post on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore will mark the 100th anniversary of the building’s dedication on Veterans Day 2027. A year-long celebration beginning this November is in the works.

But first, the building which houses the American Legion post needed to undergo repairs to a sewer line and the hall’s kitchen. Erie County is providing $100,000 to cover repair costs.

Legislator John Bargnesi presented a ceremonial check Tuesday to Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn. The town maintains the building.

“A long time ago, when I was on the town board, we made a commitment to the veterans in the post here in Tonawanda, and we're honoring that today from the county's level to the supervisor here in the town of Tonawanda, to improvements to this building,” Bargnesi said.

Mat Sutton, an engineer for the Town of Tonawanda, provided details of the work, starting with asbestos abatement that allowed workers to get into the floor to repair the sewer line and prevent backups, like those which previously affected the kitchen floor.

"And then in doing so, we also provided a nice new surface for the floor that is more of a modern type of facility than it ever had been in the past, so the veterans can continue to have the the pancake breakfasts and the events that they put on," Sutton said.

Post Commander Nick Scott says the building is primarily known as a home not only to the American Legion Post, but other veterans groups. It’s also served for many years as a venue for countless community events.

“We use it for more than just having meetings. This is a polling place for the community. We have parties here for the community, birthday parties, weddings, quinceañeras, you name it. This building provides for it,” he said.

The post is named for a Kenmore resident who died in combat during World War One.