Buffalo Police announce arrest in Independence Day holiday shooting

Buffalo Police have announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man suspected in an Independence Day gun incident that left three people wounded.

The suspect is identified as Mark Hawkins of Buffalo. Police are charging him in connection with an incident shortly after midnight July 5 at 732 Glenwood Avenue. Three people were shot there, a 22-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, and a 51-year-old female. None of the gunshot wounds were life threatening.

Hawkins was taken into custody August 18, according to a statement released Tuesday by a Buffalo Police spokesman. A subsequent search on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue led to the discovery of a gun and high-capacity magazine were recovered.

That gun, identified as a Taurus G3C, is said by police to match the weapon used in the Glenwood Avenue shootings.

Hawkins is charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree criminal weapons possession, and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. Police say additional charges are pending.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate other shootings which happened over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Nearly a dozen people were shot in six separate incidents.