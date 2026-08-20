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Kenmore, Tonawanda residents asked to weigh-in on community blueprint

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Residents in Kenmore and the town of Tonawanda are being asked to weigh-in for the community's guiding development document.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Residents in Kenmore and the town of Tonawanda are being asked to weigh-in for the community's guiding development document.

Residents in the town of Tonawanda have an opportunity that leaders say will help shape the community’s future development and infrastructure. The 10-year Comprehensive Plan online survey is now live, soliciting feedback from residents on a wealth of issues.

Councilwoman Jill O’Malley said making sure the town’s guiding document is up to date is vital.

"Huntley was still a thing, Tonawanda Coke was still a thing, so the whole revitalization of our waterfront is very different," she said of changes in Tonawanda since the last blueprint. "I also just think with housing prices changing we're seeing some interest in affordable housing options. So whether that's senior housing to allow seniors to move out of their single-family homes, or young families just trying to move in."

O’Malley said ensuring people of all generations and backgrounds in Tonawanda are part of the process is a priority. That's why the firm hired to collect feedback is planning in-person engagement at community events and local schools.

"Parents of young children tend to give feedback about what they'd like to see and do with their children, but the middle school and high school cohort is also very important," O'Malley said. "And we're hoping to work with the school district on figuring out a good way to get the survey in those hands."

The hope is to make this 10-year Comprehensive Plan as important as the last one. Which is more than just words on a screen.

"I'll use a simple example: we received feedback from Erie County about a project that was happening here in the town because part of that project is on an Erie County right of way. And what they did was they referenced our comprehensive plan,"
O'Malley said. "So government bodies, funding agencies, they look at how does this fit into that comprehensive plan," "So this document becomes important because it helps to guide resource allocation down the road."

Questions cover a wide range of topics, including waterfront development at the old Huntley site and housing in the town. In addition to the online survey, in-person engagement sessions are being planned.

The Village of Kenmore is also building its own 10-year blueprint. Kenmore's can be found HERE, while the Town of Tonawanda's can be found HERE.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner