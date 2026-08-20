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Buffalo Bandits standout goalie Matt Vinc announces retirement

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
Buffalo Bandits fans watching Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Dallas Taylor
Buffalo Bandits fans watching Game 3 of the NLL Championship in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Matt Vinc, the stalwart netminder who backstopped the Buffalo Bandits to three straight NLL titles, is calling it a career.

The 44-year-old and league's all-time leader in wins and saves announced his retirement Thursday morning in an open letter to fans posted on the team's website.

He was known, not just for timely and frequent saves, but also for making a beeline sprint from the tunnel to his goalmouth during team introductions.

"I am nothing but thankful," Vinc wrote. "I’ve been fortunate to experience so much. Twenty seasons. Three championships in Rochester and three more in Buffalo."

A native of St. Catharines, Ont., Vinc's career began out west in 2005, when he was drafted by the San Jose Stealth. He came back east one season later, when he was acquired by the New York Titans in an expansion draft. His career took off in 2010, when he was traded to the Rochester Knighthawks and helped guide the team to three consecutive championships from 2012-14.

He accomplished that same feat in Banditland from 2023-25.

An eight-time NLL Goaltender of the Year winner, Vinc retires with the league record for most wins by a goaltender (182), most career saves (11,823), and most career minutes played by a goaltender (17,836:49).
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