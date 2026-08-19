State DOT breaks ground on $5.5M project on busy Lockport street

Work is underway Wednesday in the City of Lockport, as the New York State Department of Transportation announced the start of a $5.5 million project along South Transit Street.

The project aims to enhance safety and improve travel along the busy corridor, said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez in a press release, with the creation of a new lane configuration and added bike lanes and sidewalks.

"This project will revitalize one of the busiest corridors in the City of Lockport, making it more walkable and bikeable and making it safer for all travelers," she said.

According to DOT, this stretch of road carries between 17,000 to 28,000 vehicles per day and is lined with a variety of hotels, restaurants and stores.

Most of the work centers around a portion of South Transit between Walnut Street and just north of Summit Street. The existing four-lane configuration will make way for one travel lane in each direction, plus a continuous two-way, left-turn lane in the center and dedicated bike lanes on each side.

Other work will be done on a small portion of Walnut, and other sections of South Transit will be resurfaced.

The DOT says two-way traffic will continue throughout construction, but motorists should expect delays due to daily single-lane closures. The bulk of the work is expected to be completed next summer.