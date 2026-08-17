Shea’s lays foundation as theater expansion moves forward

Shea’s Performing Arts Center, celebrating its centennial this year, is moving into its second century with an ambitious expansion. Leaders of the Buffalo landmark theater celebrated the laying of the foundation and the work to erect the first walls in the expansion space.

Monday afternoon, Shea's President and CEO Brian Higgins provided an update on the project, known as Elevate Shea’s.

"The foundation is laid, and the walls will be rising," Higgins said. "It'll be a glass-enclosed atrium made of glass, metal, steel, and concrete. There'll be three high-speed elevators, bigger lobbies, more concessions, expanded heated sidewalks, a drop-off driveway, a dynamic digital display, and 60 new restroom fixtures — the most popular element of this whole project. Accessibility never before possible for this historic landmark."

The theater is expanding on its Pearl Street side. Marco Cerone, Chair of Shea's Board of Trustees, said the project will allow Shea's to have accessibility like never before.

"We're making sure that this magnificent theater, one of Buffalo's greatest treasures, can welcome everyone comfortably and with dignity for the next 100 years," he said. "Yes, there's going to be new elevators and new education and community space, more restrooms, larger lobbies, better concessions, and a dramatically improved and accessible arrival experience, but what we are really building is access."

Steve Carmina with Carmina Wood Design said one of the main goals of the project is for patrons to have ease going through.

“At the heart of this project is access and accessibility," Carmina said. "Those actually are two different things, believe it or not. Getting to the theater, to your seat, to the restroom, or even to refreshments is not always easy, and certainly not timely. This project removes boundaries, ensuring everyone who wants to come and take advantage of all that Shea's offers can, and will.”

The capital campaign underway to fund this expansion includes what Shea’s officials call the “I Built Shea’s” movement, which encourages the community to donate and includes a matching challenge.

"In total, a $34.5 million project built by Buffalo for Buffalo," Higgins said. "Over $28 million has been raised to date, anchored by an $18.5 million state investment announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March of this year, which includes the $7.5 million in funding through the New York State Power Proceeds Program."

The goal of the "I Built Shea's" movement is to raise $1 million by the end of 2026 — Shea's centennial year.

"Those who participate at the $100 level and above will quite literally become part of this building, as their support will be recognized in a signature component of the new addition. So today I'm not simply asking Buffalo to support a construction project, I'm asking people to think about their Shea's to help shepherd in the next 100 years of this beautiful theater," said Cercone.

Completion of the project is planned for the end of 2027.

Watch Shea's Buffalo Expansion - with Audio.mp4