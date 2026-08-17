© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend death in Holding Center

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
The front of the the Erie County Sheriff's Office building. A brick building with a sign that reads "Office of Sheriff. County of Erie. Sheriff: John C. Garcia. Undersheriff: William J. Cooley
Dallas Taylor
/
BTPM NPR
Erie County Sheriff's Office in downtown Buffalo, NY.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia reported Monday that a 46-year-old male died over the weekend while incarcerated within the Erie County Holding Center.

According to investigators the individual, identified as Manuel Ortiz, was found unresponsive in his podular cell early Saturday morning. A medical emergency was called, and security and correctional medical staff responded. All efforts to resuscitate Ortiz, including CPR and use of an AED, were unsuccessful.

Paramedics arriving on the scene were also unable to revive Ortiz, and he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. August 15.

An autopsy was conducted later Saturday morning but the results were not yet returned.

Ortiz, who had been incarcerated since December 2025, was held for numerous charges, including attempted burglary and criminal mischief in a West Seneca case, and burglary, harassment, and criminal mischief charges in Buffalo.

The State Attorney General’s Office was notified and is investigating. responded for the investigation. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.

Investigators, in the meantime, are not commenting further.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff