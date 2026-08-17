Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend death in Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia reported Monday that a 46-year-old male died over the weekend while incarcerated within the Erie County Holding Center.

According to investigators the individual, identified as Manuel Ortiz, was found unresponsive in his podular cell early Saturday morning. A medical emergency was called, and security and correctional medical staff responded. All efforts to resuscitate Ortiz, including CPR and use of an AED, were unsuccessful.

Paramedics arriving on the scene were also unable to revive Ortiz, and he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. August 15.

An autopsy was conducted later Saturday morning but the results were not yet returned.

Ortiz, who had been incarcerated since December 2025, was held for numerous charges, including attempted burglary and criminal mischief in a West Seneca case, and burglary, harassment, and criminal mischief charges in Buffalo.

The State Attorney General’s Office was notified and is investigating. responded for the investigation. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified.

Investigators, in the meantime, are not commenting further.