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Niagara Falls mayor, in rebuke of the city’s council, declares State of Emergency

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 15, 2026 at 6:37 PM EDT
Niagara Falls City Hall
Wikipedia
Niagara Falls City Hall

Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino revealed Saturday that in late July, he had declared a State of Emergency for the city, pointing to the City Council for what he suggests is their failure to support measures to fix up the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

“As a result of the failure once again by the City Council to approve funding for various public safety measures related to the deteriorating conditions of roadways and blighted properties, I have signed an order declaring a local state of emergency,” Restaino announced in a written statement.

He continued: “The Council’s dereliction of duty to protect the health and safety of the residents and taxpayers is inexcusable.

“Unpaved roads and the blight created by abandoned properties pose a threat not only to our residents, but also to the members of our police and fire departments.

“The Council’s inability to uphold their constitutionally sworn responsibilities leaves me no other option but to decare a state of emergency.”

The state of emergency is set for 30 days but can be extended 30 days at a time until rescinded by a new executive order.

The mayor’s announcement came on the weekend, when City Hall was closed, including Councilmembers’ offices.

In addition to releasing a copy of his declaration (see below), Restaino also released copies of memos received by his office from the leaders of the Niagara Falls police and fire departments, respectively, addressing some of the complaints within his declaration.

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