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Moog marks 75 years in business, celebrates manufacturing expansion

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Company leaders and dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new $150 million Advanced Integrated Manufacturing facility at Moog's headquarters in Elma on Friday.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Company leaders and dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new $150 million Advanced Integrated Manufacturing facility at Moog's headquarters in Elma on Friday.

What began 75 years ago with an engineer and a handful of colleagues working late nights in an old airplane hangar south of Buffalo has grown into a global motion-control company.

Moog, founded in Western New York in 1951, marked its 75th anniversary Thursday with the unveiling of a new $150 million Advanced Integrated Manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Elma.

While Moog now has facilities around the world, company leaders say Western New York remains the "heartbeat" to its operations.

Pat Roche (right) has led Moog as CEO since 20
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Pat Roche (right) has led Moog as CEO since 2023.

“This is where the company was founded,” Moog CEO Pat Roche said. “There's a collection of talent here that is amazing for the organization. It helps fuel our growth around the world.”

Roche said the new facility is designed to increase production capacity through a more automated manufacturing process, while still maintaining its skilled workforce.

“This is an automated production flow, so it's much higher velocity for the product moving through our manufacturing environment,” he said. “So we have greater capacity by doing this.”

Moog's motion-control systems are used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, medical technology, power generation and defense.

The company's technology has been used in space exploration since the Apollo era and continues to support NASA's Artemis missions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Moog has provided jobs for generations of Western New Yorkers while also supporting STEM education and workforce development programs.

Moog's new Advanced Integrated Manufacturing facility features many high-tech tools used to make precision parts, like this CNC milling machine.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Moog's new Advanced Integrated Manufacturing facility features many high-tech tools used to make precision parts, like this CNC milling machine.

"The largest private sector investment in American history is happening in our state, just a couple hours away,” Hochul said. “This is creating an ecosystem of accomplishment, success, advanced manufacturing, but also leading our state into the future, building on the legacy of this 75 years."

To mark 75 years, the family of late founder Bill Moog announced the launch of a new STEM-scholarship program for area youth. Monetary support is in $1,951 increments, harkening to the company's founding year.

More than 100 employees will work at the new facility, which was designed to allow for future expansion if supply chain demands increase.
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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner