New York State Department of Motor Vehicles prompts more than 10,000 car owners to replace airbags

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is recalling Takata airbags, deeming them dangerous.

More than 10,000 car owners have heeded this warning and have gotten them replaced.

“Safety on the roads is our top priority, and that is why New York has a rigorous safety inspection for each vehicle registered in New York," Christian Jackstadt, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner, said. "We have leveraged that program to ensure these most critical repairs are completed. Vehicle equipment safety is not optional in New York. We’re glad to see our efforts worked, people heeded the Do Not Drive warnings, and now 10,000 vehicle owners, their passengers, and all road users are safer as a direct result.”

The recall of the Takata airbags is the largest single recall in United States history. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 28 people have been killed by these airbags.

Vehicle owners can check out this website to see if their vehicle is in the recall.