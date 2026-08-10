Former Ridgeway Crystal Beach school fire deemed arson

Niagara Regional Police are asking the public for information that may help them solve an early Monday morning fire in the Town of Fort Erie which investigators say was deliberately set.

Officers were called to the scene of a building fully engulfed in fire on Ridge Road North, around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The building was identified as the former Ridgeway Crystal Beach High School.

Leading the investigation is 5 District Criminal Investigative Branch, in cooperation with the Fort Erie Fire Department.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the vicinity to review any security video footage that may have captured images of the arson in progress.

The public is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009538 if they have information. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).