© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Seneca man drowns in outer harbor, police say

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 8, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

New York State Park Police and the Buffalo Police Department say a 21-year-old man is dead after drowning in the water off Buffalo Harbor State Park.

Police were called just after midnight early Saturday. The swimmer, identified as Kenyan S. Potter of West Seneca, went missing while swimming. In addition to State Park and Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Fire Department joined in the search for the missing swimmer.

Police say Potter’s body was found by a Buffalo Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Team diver.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office responded and an autopsy is scheduled. 
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff