West Seneca man drowns in outer harbor, police say

New York State Park Police and the Buffalo Police Department say a 21-year-old man is dead after drowning in the water off Buffalo Harbor State Park.

Police were called just after midnight early Saturday. The swimmer, identified as Kenyan S. Potter of West Seneca, went missing while swimming. In addition to State Park and Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Fire Department joined in the search for the missing swimmer.

Police say Potter’s body was found by a Buffalo Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Team diver.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office responded and an autopsy is scheduled.