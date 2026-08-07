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First Culver's in New York eyed for Lancaster

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Culver's, a popular Midwest-based chain known for its ButterBurgers, cheese curds and custard, is setting sights on Lancaster as its first location in New York.

An engineering firm representing Culver's presented a preliminary plan to the Lancaster Town Board this week to build a restaurant on Transit Road, at the corner of William Street and Losson Road.

The site is a shuttered Rite Aid location. The Lancaster location would feature 26 tables and a capacity for 86 patrons, according to the project's engineer. The formal plan still needs to be submitted to the town's planning board.

Culver's, founded in 1984, has more than 1,000 locations in 27 states, but mostly in the Midwest. The closest current Culver's location is in Ohio.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner