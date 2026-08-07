First Culver's in New York eyed for Lancaster

Culver's, a popular Midwest-based chain known for its ButterBurgers, cheese curds and custard, is setting sights on Lancaster as its first location in New York.

An engineering firm representing Culver's presented a preliminary plan to the Lancaster Town Board this week to build a restaurant on Transit Road, at the corner of William Street and Losson Road.

The site is a shuttered Rite Aid location. The Lancaster location would feature 26 tables and a capacity for 86 patrons, according to the project's engineer. The formal plan still needs to be submitted to the town's planning board.

Culver's, founded in 1984, has more than 1,000 locations in 27 states, but mostly in the Midwest. The closest current Culver's location is in Ohio.