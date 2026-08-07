BPD reviewing video appearing to show officer asleep in patrol car

A video posted to TikTok on Thursday and widely circulating across social media platforms appears to show a Buffalo police officer asleep while in the driver's seat of a patrol car.

The car is parked on the sidewalk, alongside Ohio Street.

"Our tax dollars hard at work," the caption reads. "Napping in the middle of the sidewalk, forcing strollers and wheelchairs into the street."

A BPD spokesman confirmed to BTPM News the department is aware of the video.

"The matter has been referred to the Internal Affairs Division for further review," the spokesman said.