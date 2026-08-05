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Threat to Buffalo Schools employee prompts Shelter In Place at City Hall

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT

The Buffalo Police Department and City Hall security responded to a threat received Wednesday by a Buffalo Public Schools employee who works at City Hall.

The threat prompted a Shelter In Place alert for BPS staff working at City Hall, according to a city spokesperson. Those employees were sent home for the remainder of the day.

No other City Hall employees were impacted, and there is no indication that other City Hall employees or the public were in danger, as the threat was directed at a specific individual.

The incident remains under investigation.
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