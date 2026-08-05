Niagara Falls officials urge City Council to approve state funding for gun violence reduction

Niagara Falls police stand to receive $1.17 million through New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative as part of a nearly $2.2 million countywide award.

But the City Council is deadlocked on authorizing the money.

Niagara Express reports Councilmembers Vincent Cauley and Bridgette Myles wanted more details about the grant’s spending and impact and asked whether police overtime allegations raised last year were investigated. Councilmembers James Perry and David Zajac voted in favor of the authorization, but Chair Brian Archie was absent due to a death in the family, leaving the resolution deadlocked at 2-2.

At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor Robert Restaino urged the Council to reconsider. He said the initiative supports agencies across Niagara County.

“This grant goes beyond just the Niagara Falls Police Department. It impacts other law enforcement agencies, probation, district attorney’s office, sheriff’s office, and so, in so many ways, this is really an opportunity for all of these agencies to collaborate and to be able to provide the kind of resources that can help combat gun violence,” he said.

Police say the money supports crime analysis, hotspot policing, youth engagement and a detective dedicated to nonfatal shootings.

Eric Bordner, who is the street outreach coordinator for the anti-gun violence group SNUG — Should Never Use Guns — said the partnership helps outreach workers intervene with people at risk of violence.

“The individuals that carry guns like this are the individuals that our outreach team and our social worker are meeting with and working with to try to prevent violence in this city,” he said.

BTPM News contacted all five City Council members for comment. None of them immediately responded.

