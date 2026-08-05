Medical Aid in Dying law takes effect in New York State

The New York State Department of Health announced Wednesday the Medical Aid in Dying law took effect.

This law expands the end-of-life options for terminally ill New York residents. It also affirms their right to make voluntary and informed decisions to request medication for medical aid in dying.

“Decisions about end-of-life care are deeply personal and best reached on an individual basis in consultation with a person’s doctor, family and loved ones,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a press release. “The Department has worked diligently and thoughtfully to establish guidance and to propose regulations designed to provide dignity and comfort to those who choose to use Medical Aid in Dying, while providing the necessary protections to ensure the law is not misused or inappropriately applied.”

In a statement, the state said there are significant protections built into the law so it cannot be misused or inappropriately applied.

More information can be found on the Medical Aid in Dying website.