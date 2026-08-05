Guatemalan man pleads guilty to hitting Border Patrol vehicle, fleeing scene

A Guatemalan man pleaded guilty in Buffalo federal court Wednesday for hitting a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle with his car and instigating a high-speed pursuit in May.

Ericson Vasquez-Moran, 22, was charged with depredation and injury to government property, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The incident occurred May 13, when Vasquez-Moran hit the vehicle, which caused more than $1,000 worth of damage, according to U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo. Vasquez-Moran then fled the scene, which caused police to deploy a spike strip, disabling the vehicle. After fleeing on foot, Vasquez-Moran surrendered several hours later.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 11.