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Guatemalan man pleads guilty to hitting Border Patrol vehicle, fleeing scene

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT
Tony Webster
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Wikimedia Commons

A Guatemalan man pleaded guilty in Buffalo federal court Wednesday for hitting a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle with his car and instigating a high-speed pursuit in May.

Ericson Vasquez-Moran, 22, was charged with depredation and injury to government property, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The incident occurred May 13, when Vasquez-Moran hit the vehicle, which caused more than $1,000 worth of damage, according to U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo. Vasquez-Moran then fled the scene, which caused police to deploy a spike strip, disabling the vehicle. After fleeing on foot, Vasquez-Moran surrendered several hours later.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
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