Niagara County confirms case of bat rabies, infected puppy euthanized

The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that a bat infected with rabies was involved in a July 16 incident in the City of North Tonawanda.

A puppy came into contact with the infected bat last month before being brought to the vet. Since the animal had been too young to receive a rabies vaccination, it was euthanized. A member of the household was referred for post-exposure treatment.

The bat involved in the incident was sent to the State Department of Health for rabies testing on July 22. Positive results were confirmed on July 30.

Rabies is a virus that is almost always fatal to animals that have not been vaccinated. It can also affect humans.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes can all be carriers of rabies. The virus can be spread through direct contact even before symptoms appear.

The Niagara County Department of Health is now offering the following precautions to prevent exposure of rabies in wildlife and domestic animals:

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a crucial buffer between rabid wildlife and humans, significantly reducing your risk of exposure. Dogs and cats that receive their first rabies vaccine are protected for one year. A dog or cat’s second and subsequent vaccinations will protect it from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations starting at 4 months of age. The NCDOH conducts several free rabies clinics every year. Clinic dates and registration information are available on our Rabies Clinic webpage .

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Avoid attracting wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed, pet food, or other attractants. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch, or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.

Encourage children to tell adults immediately if they are bitten or scratched by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors who are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee, or if there is danger, you can call your local law enforcement agency.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely euthanized.

If you find a bat in your home, safely catch, contain, and submit it for rabies testing. This is critical if a bat was found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, or a pet.

For more information on bat rabies to include instruction on proper capturing and containment of a bat for testing, go to: https://www.niagaracounty.gov/departments/a-f/environmental_health/pest_control/bats.php

