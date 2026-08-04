Erie County, Sheriff's PBA Unit reach contract agreement

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that the county reached an agreement with the Erie County Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association Unit on a new contract.

In an 85-15 vote on Saturday, the contract includes an annual pay raise, payroll changing to a two-week cycle, and changes in shift differential pay among other changes.

“It has been a hallmark of my administration to have strong contractual agreements in place with all the units working for Erie County, agreements that are fair and reasonable to the men and women who labor for our community and are also the same for county taxpayers," Poloncarz said in a statement. "Since taking office, we have held contract negotiations with all our bargaining units at some point and have not left the table without a tentative agreement in place for unit leaders to present to their members.”

Annual pay raises agreed to in the new contract begin Jan 1, 2027, at 4%. The pay raises are scheduled for the next four years. The new contract also allowed for a change in bereavement leave. Now employees are able to have up to four consecutive days off without losing pay.

“This agreement with the Sheriff’s PBA continues that pattern and is the result of good negotiations that are respectful and cognizant of both the PBA unit’s needs and the fiscal realities facing Erie County," Poloncarz said in a statement. "I thank Commissioner of Labor Relations Kola Jesutowo Adenji and his team, along with Sheriff John Garcia and the Sheriff’s PBA team for their hard work in completing this agreement.”