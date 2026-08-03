Two fires break out at Lafayette Square Hilton Garden Inn only hours apart

The Hilton Garden Inn in Lafayette Square had two different fires happen just hours apart from each other Monday morning.

The first was at 2:20 a.m. in a second-floor closet and was extinguished by the hotel sprinklers before the Buffalo Fire Department arrived. The fire did not spread farther.

The second was at about 11:40 a.m., when firefighters identified smoldering in a wall's insulation. This fire was under control, according to a Buffalo Fire statement.

There have been no injuries reported and both fires are currently under investigation.

