Diocese of Buffalo releases investigative findings regarding three priests

The Diocese of Buffalo announced Monday that Bishop Michael Fisher has reviewed and accepted the findings of the Diocese's Independent Review Board pertaining to allegations against three local priests.

In two instances — regarding Reverend Patrick O'Keefe and Reverend Jeffrey Nowak — the investigation determined the allegations were substantiated.

Allegations made by a mother of a teenager who died in 2017 against Reverend Joseph Gatto were determined by the investigation to be unsubstantiated.

The investigation into Gatto was carried out by Julie Ledwin, a retired detective from Buffalo Police's Sex Offense Squad. Her report determined that any allegation that Gatto had an inappropriate relationship with the teenager or did anything to contribute to his death is unsubstantiated. The report determined that Gatto "maintains the ability to carry out his priestly ministry."

Allegations of inappropriate conduct toward adults made against O'Keefe were investigated by retired police detective Jacqueline Sullivan. Her report concluded the allegations are substantiated and recommended that O'Keefe not be allowed to resume active ministry.

In the case of Nowak, who was arrested and charged last month with possession of child sex abuse material, the review board did not conduct its own investigation, instead relying on the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI. Based on those findings, the IRB recommended Nowak "be removed from the 'clerical state' in an expedited manner."