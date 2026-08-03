Controversial Central Terminal neighborhood site eyed for animal shelter

The future of 379 Paderewski Drive remains unsettled.

Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told The Buffalo News that the property is one of several buildings the city is examining for a larger animal shelter. BTPM News attempted to follow up with Swanekamp but was told that he was unavailable for comment.

The former community center is currently used for active-shooter training. Swanekamp says Police Commissioner Erika Shields is reviewing whether to move forward with the proposed gun range or choose another location.

Alia Williams a member of the grassroots organization Liberation for One, Liberation for All, or LOLA, says the building should instead return to community use.

“There’s obviously needs in the community, and a community center, a community space would be able to be a place where those needs could be addressed," she said

The Central Terminal Neighborhood Association supports converting the property into an animal shelter saying in a statement to BTPM News that they believe the site could become "a welcoming civic destination that serves the entire city while strengthening the neighborhood around it."

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski could not be reached for comment, though he has publicly said that he is open to any productive use but previous attempts to attract organizations to operate community programs there were unsuccessful.

Williams says LOLA is now speaking with groups willing to provide programming if the city restores and staffs the center.

The organization’s lawsuit challenging the police-training project was dismissed in April. Williams says an appeal is planned by the end of August, and residents should be heard before the city makes a final decision.

“Our hope is really for there to be due process. Oftentimes, when plans happen in people’s communities, they don’t get to voice how they feel or make any proposals for uses of things," she said.

The city has not selected a permanent use for the property.

