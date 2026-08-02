Flood Watch in effect for all of Western New York Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Western New York, beginning Sunday morning and continuing through late evening.

With heavy rain in the forecast, meteorologists advise excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may also occur in places with poor drainage, and in some urban areas.

Scattered to numerous heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with rainfall rates near or exceeding two inches per hour at times.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain over any given location could result in flash flooding.