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Erie County postpones ‘716 Celebration,’ aims for September reschedule

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 2, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
A view of Canalside in Buffalo, with the decommissioned USS Little Rock seen to the right in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM News
A view of Canalside in Buffalo, with the decommissioned USS Little Rock seen to the right in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Erie County, and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, have postponed a planned patriotic celebration scheduled for Sunday at the waterfront attraction, due to anticipated weather.

‘716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers’ was to have been held August 2 to commemorate the date when, in 1776, delegates formally signed the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted on July 4, 1776. Plans for the local event included live music, food, and a large fireworks display to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary.

“While we are disappointed to make this call, the safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors, performers, and staff must come first. We also want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to fully enjoy this special celebration,” the county and naval park stated in a prepared message.

The county is now working to reschedule the celebration as a two-day event to be held Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6.
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