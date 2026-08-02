Batavia claims first PGCBL title, Niagara Falls franchise is sold

The Muckdogs’ 13-1 win over the Utica Blue Sox gives the Batavia club its first championship in its existence as a collegiate summer baseball team.

The Batavia Muckdogs, a collegiate summer baseball team which bears the same name of the former minor league pro team that once played in the city, won its first Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League championship Friday, July 31, defeating the Utica Blue Sox, 13-1, at Dwyer Stadium.

For the Muckdogs, it meant finally getting to claim the trophy which had eluded the competitive franchise for several seasons. Batavia entered the playoffs as the PGCBL’s West Division regular season champion five seasons running, and was the division’s post-season champion for the second straight season. The team fell in the final series last year to the Saugerties Stallions.

The championship highlighted a busy week for its ownership, CAN-USA sports, which announced the following day it has sold another PGCBL franchise it owned.

That team, the Niagara Falls Americans, has been acquired by 16 Athletics, led by businessman and Niagara Falls native Jerry Puleo.

The company, in its announcement on Facebook Saturday, stated its intention to keep the team in town.

In addition to the Muckdogs, CAN-USA Sports also owns and operates the PGCBL franchise Elmira Pioneers.