Woman dies in Orchard Park fire

Orchard Park Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body was discovered following a house fire Friday morning.

According to published reports, police received calls around 11:15 a.m. of the sound of explosions inside a home on Ellis Road.

Multiple volunteer fire companies responded to put out the flames.

The victim’s identity has not been released as of late Friday afternoon.

Damage to the home was extensive. The cause remains under investigation.