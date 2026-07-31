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Police investigating death of 89-year-old man in Dunkirk

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:19 PM EDT
City of Dunkirk

Police in Dunkirk are asking the public to provide any information that may help them in the death of an 89-year-old man.

The deceased, identified as Owen Taylor, is believed to have died at or in the vicinity of 515 Dove Street some time between July 22 and July 29. He had previously been reported missing from that neighborhood. The cause of death was not yet known, pending autopsy results. The death is considered suspicious by investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dunkirk Police at 716-366-2266. Or, they may use the department’s confidential tip number, 716-363-0313.

Police have reportedly identified a person of interest and interviewed the individual.

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