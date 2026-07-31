Dozens of local students get a taste of STEM at second annual Summer Tech Day

Inside the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology — or BCAT — students explored creative coding, robotics, virtual reality, graphic design, music production and 3D printing.

About 80 students ages 12 to 16 attended the event, organized by M&T Tech, BCAT and Beau Fleuve Music & Arts.

“Technology is evolving every day, so especially in technology, a lot of our students are very creative and have creative interests, and so the idea is that they can see the bridge between creativity and technology," said Breonna Rankin, M&T Bank Tech Community Engagement Specialist.

Held at BCAT’s Sycamore Street facility, the event brings STEM activities and career exposure to young people who may not otherwise have access to those opportunities. BCAT Youth Arts and Tech Program Manager Kevin Kline says the organization’s decision to establish an East Side presence was intentional.

“BCAT moved here about two years ago because there’s just a deficit," he said, "and if we’re going to walk the walk and talk the talk, we have to be where we need to be.”

BCAT Director of Advancement Sean Crawford says digital skills can help students succeed in nearly any field.

“Whether you’re in healthcare, you’re in banking, these skills early on are going to really be what sets you apart as you start building your future career paths,” he said.

Organizers say participation nearly doubled from last year, as they work to make technology careers more accessible.

“We consistently have students come back to our events, and so we host events like STEM Day and Kids Tech Day at the Tech Hub, and those kids consistently come back to our events like on a yearly basis," Rankin said.

M&T Tech will celebrate National STEM Day in November at the Tech Hub in Seneca One Tower, giving students another opportunity to build new skill sets and explore potential career paths.