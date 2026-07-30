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YMCA Buffalo Niagara announces new route for annual Turkey Trot

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT

The 131st annual YMCA Turkey Trot will take on a different route this year, incorporating a looped design for the course, YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced Thursday.

The new course will start and end at the Buffalo Convention Center but will maintain the original route's second half down Delaware Avenue, the YMCA said. The course will remain 8 kilometers (4.97 miles).

According to the YMCA, the change allows for easier access to day-of services such as packet pick-up, indoor spaces, and restrooms.

The Turkey Trot, which began in 1896, is YMCA Buffalo Niagara's largest fundraising event with more than 14,000 runners annually.

Registration for this year's race opens at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
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