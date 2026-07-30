Buffalo Philharmonic names new top executive for first time in 23 years

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Thursday that a familiar face will assume the roles of president and executive director.

Jennifer Barbee, the BPO's associate executive director and VP of Development, will succeed Daniel Hart, who held the top post for 23 years before retiring.

"Jen combines strategic insight and sound judgment with a genuine ability to bring people together around a shared purpose," Board chair Scott Stenclik said in a press release. "She understands the BPO’s operations, culture, supporters, and community relationships, and she has demonstrated that she can translate ambitious goals into meaningful results."

Barbee has been with the BPO since 2010 and has more than 25 years in administrative and operational roles.

Her accomplishments with the BPO include helping grow the orchestra's endowment to more than $60 million, supporting the BPO's new administrative headquarters and establishing the Next Generation Education Fund.

Barbee is a classically trained bassoonist who studied at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and University of Colorado Boulder.