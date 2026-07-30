Fatal e-bike, car crash on Sheridan Thursday morning in Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda Police and Paramedics responded to a call about a collision between a four-door sedan and an e-bike at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The cyclist, 46-year-old Wilfredo Morales of the City of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene after the arrival of paramedics.

The sedan driver was 47-year-old Shaun H. Wylie of the City of Buffalo.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking into the accident. Wylie is cooperating with the investigation.

There are no further details being provided at this time.