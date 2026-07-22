Buffalo residents praise selection of Henderson to schoolboard

Roscoe Henderson the Third has been sworn in as the newest member for Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education.

Henderson fills Cindi McEachon’s seat for the North District, after her resignation a few weeks ago.

He doesn't plan to run for re-election after the term finished at the end of 2027, but that hasn't stopped many community members from already trying to convince him otherwise. Henderson's background includes law enforcement experience and a master’s degree in education, which will be key to working with others, he said.

“I'm a person who's had to mediate. And you know, I can get people in the room, and we can talk about issues that I try to find common ground, and that's it," he said. "If you're about the kids and you want to do right, it shouldn't be that hard.”

Seating for Wednesday's swearing-in was standing room only, and there were multiple standing ovations by audience members during the meeting.

When Henderson was growing up there were very few people who took interest in the schoolboard, so he said it was promising to see so many residents invested.

Henderson's passion for working with children is key when working with parents and students, former BPS schoolboard President Sharon Belton-Cottman said. But his perspective and maturity also should be important assets for the board.

"I think (Henderson) saged, meaning that he's seen a lot and he knows a lot, and he's wise. I've been around him, and he's been excited about education throughout the entire time that I've been on the board," Belton-Cottman said. "What I want to really say about Roscoe is that his maturity level will help guide this board because when the board speaks, the board should speak as a united voice."

One of Henderson's priorities while in law enforcement was working with help children in youth detention programs achieve their potential. Working with groups like the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, and the Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts provided valuable experience in how to serve first without being in the spotlight, he added.

“Service is not a responsibility; it's a privilege. Today, I stand before you, ready to bring that same commitment to the Buffalo Board of Education and the residents of the North District," Henderson said. "To everyone here today, everyone watching, I want you to know where my heart is. For those who don't know me, integrity and honor are not just words; they are my principles by which I live my life."