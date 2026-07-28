Government of Ontario announces expansion to Highway 3

The Ontario government announced a major transportation project currently underway in southern Ontario. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria joined Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli to announce the expansion of Highway 3 in southern Ontario.

The highway, which spans from Fort Erie to Windsor, is being expanded in St. Thomas by nearly seven kilometers from Centennial Avenue to Ron McNeil Line. The project is part of the province's nearly $31 billion investment in transportation infrastructure.

Sarkaria said the Ford government is focused on improving and protecting Ontario, with transportation infrastructure listed as a priority.

“We're investing over $30 billion to build, repair and expand highways, roads and bridges, including right here in St. Thomas,” Sarkaria said. “Our government continues to invest to build a stronger, more self-reliant and self-resilient economy, and to protect Ontario.”

The changes aim to improve safety and reduce travel times for commuters while supporting commercial needs as St. Thomas sets its sights on becoming a world leader in the automotive industry.

The addition is expected to provide a direct connection and easier access to St. Thomas' Industrial Park, where the new Volkswagen's gigafactory is currently under construction.

Fedeli said part of the city's economic growth involves improving infrastructure to support it.

“St. Thomas has become one of the fastest-growing centers for investment,” Fedeli said. “We must also ensure that the infrastructure is there to foster long-term success.”

According to Fedeli, twinning Highway 3 is a step in the right direction toward achieving that success.

