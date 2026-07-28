Buffalo Zoo offers first look at newborn red panda cubs

An endangered species grew by two last month as the Buffalo Zoo announced the birth of two red panda cubs, who both were born June 10.

Buffalo Zoo

The cubs are not yet visible to the public, as they are being cared for by their mother, Himalaya, inside a nest box away from public eye, the zoo said.

These two represent the red pandas No. 14 and 15 to be born at the zoo. Red pandas are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"This adorable pair of cubs are a prime example of the Buffalo Zoo’s conservation mission, as we work to secure a brighter future for red pandas in our care and in the wild,” CEO Lisa Smith said in a press release.

The cubs do not yet have names of a confirmed gender, the zoo said. Their father, Mogwai, has been separated from mother and cubs — customary for the species, the zoo said — and is visible regularly on exhibit.

The zoo will announce at a later date when the cubs will be visible to the public.