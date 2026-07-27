Police investigate new report of shots fired outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Toronto Police Service is investigating evidence of gunshots fired outside the U.S. Consulate building on University Avenue. It’s the second such incident outside the building this year.

According to TPS Operations, around 4:46 a.m. officers heard the sound a gun discharging in the area. A white sedan was seen fleeing the scene but no one was able to come up with a description of a suspect or suspects.

No injuries were reported.

University Ave was closed at Dundas Street for vehicles and pedestrians as of early Monday morning.

A similar case of shots fired occurred outside the U.S. Consulate in March. No injuries were reported at that time, either.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information comes in.