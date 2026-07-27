© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigate new report of shots fired outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
Seal of the Toronto Police Service
Toronto Police Service
Seal of the Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police Service is investigating evidence of gunshots fired outside the U.S. Consulate building on University Avenue. It’s the second such incident outside the building this year.

According to TPS Operations, around 4:46 a.m. officers heard the sound a gun discharging in the area. A white sedan was seen fleeing the scene but no one was able to come up with a description of a suspect or suspects.

No injuries were reported.

University Ave was closed at Dundas Street for vehicles and pedestrians as of early Monday morning.

A similar case of shots fired occurred outside the U.S. Consulate in March. No injuries were reported at that time, either.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information comes in.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal StoriesCanadian Beat