Search for missing 18-year-old man in Lower Niagara now a ‘recovery operation’

State Park Police announced late Friday that after three days of searching for an 18-year-old man who fell into the Lower Niagara River, the effort has transitioned from a rescue mission to a localized recovery operation.

Investigators say they were first informed Wednesday morning that the individual, identified as Aung Hla of Buffalo, was fishing with friends in the river gorge when he slipped on a rock and fell into the water. He was reported to have struggled in the water and was swept away in the rapids.

A bi-national search followed Thursday, with personnel from New York State Park Police, Canadian Park Police, New York State Police, the Niagara Falls Fire Department, US Coast Guard, and aviation units from Erie and Niagara Counties participating.

Park Police say they will continue to monitor the area.

In a brief statement released early Saturday, the agency expressed their “thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends during this difficult time.”