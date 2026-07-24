Repairs underway to Buffalo's Bird Island Pier

If you've driven along the I-190 recently, you've likely noticed a floating crane and construction crews working in the Black Rock Canal.

The activity is part of a $15.5 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to repair Bird Island Pier, a critical piece of infrastructure that protects the Black Rock Canal and Buffalo's shoreline.

Years of harsh winter weather have damaged the pier, prompting the federally funded rehabilitation project.

"The structure protects everything that's on the inside of the channel," said Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Officer Avery Schneider. "Not only does it create that calm water for vessels to go up and down, but it also protects the shoreline all around the city from erosion. If it weren't here, you can imagine the additional damage that we would see from seiche events that constantly pound the city of Buffalo in the winter."

The repairs include replacing thousands of feet of deteriorated concrete blocks, installing new stone and adding a protective surface designed to extend the life of the pier.

Schneider said the project benefits everyone who uses the waterway.

"That covers everything from Great Lakes freighters and the cargo that goes down the Black Rock Channel and meets up with the Erie Canal, all the way to recreational boaters with motor craft, all the way down to paddle craft," Schneider said. "This ensures that the Black Rock Channel remains safe and accessible for all of them."

The work also improves safety for people who fish or walk along Bird Island Pier.

Construction is being completed in phases. The first phase, located on the southern portion of the pier, is expected to wrap up this fall. A second phase, closer to the West Side Rowing Club, is scheduled for completion by fall 2027.

While construction is underway, portions of the popular pier walkway are closed. The Army Corps of Engineers is asking visitors to respect temporary fencing and avoid entering restricted areas.