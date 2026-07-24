Bomb threat in Warsaw triggers bomb squad search, evacuation

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat note that was discovered by deputies early Friday morning.

According to WCSO, the note was attached to a traffic cone, which was placed in the intersection of Hermitage Road and Route 20A. The note said a bomb was located under a vehicle at a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Warsaw.

Deputies did not locate an explosive when they arrived on the scene, however, neighboring residences were evacuated and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Warsaw Police and New York State Police also assisted.

The scene was deemed safe, but the investigation continues and further details will be released when available.