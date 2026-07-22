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West Seneca Supervisor: Costco identified as anchor tenant in latest Seneca Mall plans

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
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Costco could soon be coming to West Seneca.

The town's supervisor, Gary Dickson, announced on Facebook Wednesday that the bulk wholesaler was identified as the anchor tenant in the latest plans for the former Seneca Mall site that have been submitted to the town's planning board.

The board will meet Thursday, Aug. 13 to discuss the proposal.

"West Seneca has waited for this for decades," Dickson wrote. "I appreciate everyone's patience, but there is still a lot of work to do. The plans will probably be further refined as the project moves forward. In addition to the site itself, the surrounding road network will be significantly upgraded by the developer."

Dickson's post, which you can see below, included both a site layout for the Costco itself as well as the larger site as a whole.
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