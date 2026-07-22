State police confirm fatal assault within Collins Correctional Facility

A 34-year-old inmate involved in an altercation within Collins Correctional Facility died late Tuesday night, New York State Police announced.

According to a statement released by a public information officer, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision notified investigators of the incident at about 11 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that an incarcerated individual attacked a second incarcerated individual in a Residential Rehabilitation Unit (RRU), resulting in serious physical injury,” the statement reads. “The incarcerated victim was sent to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and pronounced deceased after life-saving measures were taken. The victim has been identified as Jose R. Aponte, age 34.”

The New York Attorney General’s Office was also notified. State police officials say the criminal investigation continues.